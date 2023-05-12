Chargers, 3 others lead 2023 NFL schedule with 6 primetime games

The Chargers were handed a number of primetime appearances during the 2022 season and they repaid the NFL by putting on numerous performances that left fans excited and wildly entertained.

During this upcoming season, the league is once again showing they understand what the people want as they’ve handed the Chargers six opportunities to play in primetime in 2023. That number ties them with the Chiefs, Cowboys, and Bills.

Obviously, the NFL is looking to reward teams with explosive offenses and they don’t get much better than the four teams they picked to lead the league.

the league max ‍ pic.twitter.com/yKZJIwM5P0 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023

As of now, the Chargers will open their primetime schedule with a Monday Night Football game at home against the Cowboys on October 16th. That is one of two Monday Night Football games for the Bolts who will also travel to face the Jets in New York on November 9th.

The Chargers will host the Bears on Sunday Night Football in week eight on October 29th. They’re back at home for their second SNF game with the Ravens on November 26th.

Their final two primetime games will come on Thursday Night Football against the Raiders in Las Vegas on December 14th immediately followed by a home tilt with the Bills in the NFL’s first ever streamed game on Peacock. That game will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, December 23rd.

The Chargers went 3-3 during their primetime matchups a season ago with wins against the Broncos, Colts, and Dolphins and losses to the Chiefs (twice) and 49ers.