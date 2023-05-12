Who is your favorite player among the 2023 UDFAs?

Earlier this week, I asked you all to highlight your favorite player among the Chargers’ 18-man undrafted free agent class.

Here are our favorite answers!

Judge Dread

Wilson, Clark, Okule to name a few.

pandemicpapi

Pokey Wilson This dude looks like an absolute play maker according to his FSU career highlights. He has good speed and can makes spectacular catches like you see from top draft picks. He is shifty and constantly makes multiple guys miss tackles in space and on the sidelines. His tape makes me think he should have been drafted but his production was limited at FSU. I personally would have him pegged over Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer from a talent perspective.

SD_Bolted

That 1 dude they paid a ton of money (for an UDFA) to. (DT Jerrod Clark)

SBarie

(Pokey) Wilson looks great. That QB looks good as well.

Spanos Must Go

Jerrold Clark!! And I agree. If he can stay healthy.

