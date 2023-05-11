Chargers sign first-round pick WR Quentin Johnston to a 4-year, $14.188 million fully guaranteed contract

The Chargers have officially signed their first player from the 2023 draft class and it’s none other than first-round wideout Quentin Johnston.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chargers signed Johnston to a fully-guaranteed four-year, $14.188 million deal. The contract comes with a $7.319 million signing bonus and comes with guaranteed roster bonuses in 2024 ($435,000) and 2025 ($475,000).

#Chargers deal for Quentin Johnson: four years, fully guaranteed $14.188 million deal, including $7.319 million signing bonus, has training camp guaranteed roster bonuses 2024, 2025 of $435,000, $475,000 @KPRC2 https://t.co/J7D4jeBEcl — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 12, 2023

Johnston becomes just the second player taken in this year’s first round to sign his contract with his team, joining Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith also signed his deal today, pushing the number to three total first-rounders who have signed thus far.

The 6’3, 205-pound receiver is now locked in for the foreseeable future and he can officially turn all of his attention to the playbook and working on creating the necessary chemistry to thrive in his first year catching passes from Justin Herbert.