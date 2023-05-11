Chargers Schedule: Chargers open as 2.5-point favorites at home vs. Dolphins

The NFL has released the 2023 schedules for all of the teams, including the Los Angeles Chargers. For week one the Chargers will be hosting the Miami Dolphins in a rematch of 2020 1st round quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa, assuming Tua is medically cleared to play.

The opening line over on the DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chargers as 2.5-point favorites when they host the Dolphins on September 10th.

It’s a long time between now and September 10th, and a lot of things are sure to change as teams go through camp and depth charts are finalized. Also, as I mentioned above, there is some question as to whether or not Tua will be medically cleared to play by week one after the multiple severe concussions he suffered last season.

