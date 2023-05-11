2023 NFL schedule leaks, rumors: Tracking Los Angeles Chargers games, dates

The Los Angeles Chargers 2023 schedule will be released later today at 5:00 p.m. PT but there are expected to be some amount of leaks coming out in the hours leading up to the official announcement. Make sure to keep it right here for every leak or rumor to hit social media ahead of tonight’s big reveal.

The group of 2023 opponents for the Chargers has been known for awhile but if you need a reminder, here is who the Bolts will be playing later this year.

Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins, Bills, Bears, Lions, Ravens

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs, Vikings, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Titans

Chargers schedule rumor tracker

