The best 6 games on the Chargers’ 2023 schedule

The Chargers’ 2023 schedule will be officially revealed later today at 5:00 p.m. PT. But ahead of that, I wanted to highlight my six favorite matchups this year, regardless of where the schedule falls for the Bolts.

With plenty of talented teams coming to SoFi this season, you’ll find that this list will unsurprisingly lean heavily into their home schedule.

Let’s go ahead a take a look.

Chargers vs. Dolphins

All the “social media quarterback” drams during the 2022 season only created more hype and excitement for the matchup between these two teams. Besides the fact both Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert will be forever linked as quarterbacks taken with consecutive picks during the 2020 draft, Sam Acho’s constant pandering to the Miami fan base solidified even more bragging rights to the victor here and I just don’t see how this doesn’t follow these quarterbacks for the foreseeable future.

The Dolphins added a huge chunk of star power when they traded for cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Rams which will further solidify a talented defense to backup their explosive offense. If the Chargers can manage to replicate their 2022 performance, this could be one of the best games on the entire 2023 calendar.

Chargers @ Vikings

Two former Rams coordinators going at it as head coaches? That will be the biggest theme surrounding this game as Brandon Staley and Kevin O’Connell will reunite for the first time on the field since they were together under Sean McVay in 2020.

One is known for his offensive acumen while the other is still holding on to his defensive calling card. Each coach has some incredible talent across their respective rosters and they’ll all hopefully be on full display in this one. No matter what happens, the Sean McVay coaching tree will take a step forward.

Chargers vs. Cowboys

In his first year as offensive coordinator for the Chargers, Kellen Moore will get to face his former team inside SoFi Stadium.

While one game doesn’t mean a whole lot in the long run, this will be a great opportunity for Moore to show Mike McCarthy — who decided he wanted to call plays going forward — that he made a mistake by moving on from him.

Chargers vs. Bills

Who doesn’t want to watch a couple quarterbacks with rocket launchers attached to their shoulders throw the ball around for three hours? I know I sure do and I feel safe saying that the majority of fans would want to, as well.

This is one of the few opportunities the Chargers have on the schedule to take on the elite of the AFC and show that they’re here to crash the part. If there’s any game where Moore can show off his stuff as a play-caller this will be it. If he and Herbert can out-duel Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey, the needle will be trending firmly up from then on.

Chargers vs. Chiefs/Chargers @ Chiefs

This is a no-brainer. Every game these two seem to play always comes down to the wire, it’s just unfortunate they consistently turn in the Chiefs’ favor when it matters the most. If the Chargers truly want to push past the bouncer and find a spot firmly in the AFC VIP room, they’ll need to start splitting the season series with the Chiefs, at minimum. But apart from the rivalry, this is still a matchup between two of the most-entertaining quarterbacks in the NFL. It’s always bound to be a good time when these teams meet.