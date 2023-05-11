Chargers Daily Links: 2023 Schedule Release Day open thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s schedule release day in the NFL! News regarding the Chargers’ schedule has been next to nothing so far but you won’t have to wait much longer as the full schedule is set to be announced at 5:00 p.m. PT this evening.

Until then, let’s discuss some possible scenarios we’d like to see on the schedule below!

And now for today’s links.

The best matchups on the 2023 Chargers schedule (Chargers.com)

Five things to know about the Chargers 2023 schedule (Chargers.com)

Trey Pipkins spoke on Corey Linsley’s role as the anchor of the offensive line (Chargers Wire)

Three doomsday scenarios potentially on the Chargers’ 2023 schedule (Bolt Beat)

The Raiders will face the Chiefs on Christmas Day (Pro Football Talk)

Which NFL veterans are on the chopping block following the NFL draft? (CBS Sports)

Here are the highest-paid players at each position in the NFL (NFL.com)

The Chiefs will visit the White House on June 5th (ESPN)

Shaq Mason reached a new three-year deal with the Texans (ESPN)

How far will each team travel during the 2023 season? (Bleacher Report)