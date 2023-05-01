Chargers 2023 UDFA Profile: FSU WR Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson

The Los Angeles Chargers have a long history of undrafted free agents coming in and not just being developmental pieces on the practice squad, but actually making the 53 man roster and playing as rookies.

So who is going to attempt to carry on that legacy this year?

One of the better options at first glance is Florida State WR Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson.

Jordan Travis drops a DIIIIMEE to Pokey Wilson for the 56-yard TD!! pic.twitter.com/UF7XszmaZH — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 5, 2022

Over the last two seasons Wilson had 53 receptions for 877 yards, 16.5 yards per catch, and nine touchdowns. He didn’t test well but his numbers showcase he can play beyond the testing numbers. His tape shows a physical receiver who has strong and reliable hands with “faster than you” play speed when he catches the ball in stride. His highlights are very impressive and you can see why the Chargers made the move to bring him in after the draft.

He is an older prospect who has been at FSU long enough to have been a teammate of Derwin James in his final year there. He did however improve each year, despite having three different head coaches, six different offensive coordinators, and three different wide receivers coaches during his time in Tallahassee. Wilson developed into a fan favorite at FSU and should be a Chargers fan favorite during training camp this offseason.