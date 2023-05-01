CBS Sports names the best, worst, and most interesting draft picks by the Chargers

The Chargers 2023 draft haul received a mixed bag when it came to snap grades. As we should all know, every single one of these is subjective and could eventually mean nothing. It doesn’t, however, mean they’re worthless in the moment. You can still dissect and analyze the process and the result given the right context to form an opinion. But with time, things change. That’s a fact of life.

But enough existential rambling, I’m here to report on some draft draft from the folks at CBS Sports.

In a recent article, NFL analysts collaborated to come up with the best, worst, and most interesting draft picks for each team. When it comes to the Chargers, you might be a little surprised.

According to draft analyst Chris Trapasso, third-round linebacker Daiyan Henley was the Chargers’ best pick. Trapasso gave the selection an “A” and believes he’s an immediate upgrade and soon-to-be starter in the middle.

“One of the safer, three-down off-ball linebackers in the class. Super-smooth athlete and instinctive. Just a very old prospect. Very experienced though. Won’t miss many tackles. This is a starter found in the third round.”

Now for the worst pick, it’s never fun for a fan to hear that someone thought their worst pick was their first-rounder, but that’s the case here from senior draft analyst Pete Prisco. Prisco believes the selection of wideout Quentin Johnston, when both Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison were still on the board, was the most-underwhelming decision by the Chargers over the weekend. He ultimately gave the pick a “C.”

“They needed to get a young receiver, but I think Jordan Addison would have been a better pick. Johnson is a big receiver, but he has issues catching the football at times. I get the pick with Justin Herbert and age creeping in, but I think there were better options and maybe better positions to take.”

Now for the most interesting pick, NFL analyst Jordan Dajani chose seventh-round quarterback Max Duggan as his selection, but still gave the pick “C+” grade.

I would agree that this pick was “interesting” but it’s likely not in the same manner that Dajani finds it.

“Duggan fell further than many anticipated. He’s not exactly a polished passer, but he’s a tough player who likes to run the ball. Maybe he’s not a premier “athlete,” but he does have potential. I like the Chargers as a landing spot where he can sit and take in Justin Herbert’s process.”

Dajani possibily felt like Duggan’s ability as a mobile passer would buoy his draft stock, but the bar set for him as a passer was already extremely low and he didn’t do much during the pre-draft circuit to make anyone else feel otherwise. The combine was a rough look and that performance seemed to follow him all the way up to the draft.

It’s hard to imagine the Chargers took him for any other reason besides his potential upside and the connections he already has with both Johnston and fourth-round pick Derius Davis. Past that, he’s this team’s QB3 for now and that doesn’t bode well for roster building if the Chargers will once again stash three passers on the active roster for another year.