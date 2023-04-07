What is your go-to tailgate food?

Earlier this week, I asked you all about your go-to tailgate foods, whether that’s while you’re at SoFi Stadium or any other sporting event where you’re hanging out in the parking lot before the game.
Apparently you all don’t like talking food all that much because we only got five answers, but nonetheless, here are our favorites (all of them) from this week’s discussion!
Tau837
Beer
How eloquently put, Tau.
Discrete Chill
Liquid Bread
Also very well put.
Buck Melanoma
The last time I tailgated at Qualcomm we hired a taco truck. The carne asada was heavenly.
Boltified
At SoFi, walk up a block from the stadium and grab some double doubles at In-n-Out. Bring those back to the car, smash those and enjoy with some blood orange IPA’s and tequila on the side. Stroll down bolt alley with a couple bucks and grab some tacos before heading in for the game.
SD_Bolted
Burger guy. Easy to make, delicious and able to be customized.
Come back next Tuesday for another Chargers Community Discussion!
