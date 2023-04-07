Chargers have met with Florida LB Ventrell Miller

One of the positions that remains shallow in terms of bonafide NFL talent on the Chargers’ roster is the insider linebacker room. After the Chargers let Drue Tranquill walk and signed veteran Eric Kendricks, the Chargers now have just two players at the position with actual NFL experience. Kenneth Murray will return to start another year with backups Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann rounding out their two-deeps.

Knowing just how little experience the group has outside of their starters, the Chargers have been doing their homework on late-round prospects who could hopefully help round out the room.

Per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Chargers have recently met with Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller. Miller has also recently met with the Seahawks and Buccaneers, as well.

Busy week for Florida LB Ventrell Miller.



He’s met with both the Seahawks and Chargers and is scheduled to sit down with Buccaneers brass today — a meeting that will include GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles, a source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 6, 2023

Miller is certainly being looked at as a late-round pick as of now due to his underwhelming size (6’0, 232) on top of the fact he’s coming off a severe injury that has kept him from testing at either the NFL combine or Florida’s pro day. Despite that, Miller was predicted to be fairly pedestrian as an athlete so the lack of testing likely isn’t what’s causing his draft stock to stay low.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein calls Miller a pure two-down linebacker that doesn’t possess the athleticism to play man coverage at the next level. He doesn’t have have the best read-and-react time which also further highlights his underwhelming athleticism.

However, players who play with his aggressive motor and temperament can help themselves overcome their shortcomings. Miller was also a participant in this year’s Senior Bowl which means he still impressed enough to warrant a trip to the country’s top all-star showcase.

In five seasons with the Gators, Miller totaled 238 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His best season came in 2020 when he recorded a career-high 86 tackles and 3.5 sacks to go with 7.5 tackles for loss.