Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Eric Kendricks is switching back to his college number (Chargers.com)

The Bolts re-signed center Will Clapp to backup Corey Linsley for another year (Chargers.com)

The Chargers recently met with Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller (Chargers Wire)

The latest projection for Justin Herbert’s contract extension is not super ideal for the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

After looking as if CJ Stroud was their pick, the Panthers could be leaning towards Bryce Young as their quarterback (Pro Football Talk)

The Jets signed former Packers backup quarterback Tim Boyle (ESPN)

Top available free agents at each offensive position (CBS Sports)

A new mock draft where Adam Rank predicts what each team SHOULD do over anything else (NFL.com)

NFL scouting report for Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann (Pro Football Talk)

Nine general managers who are under the most pressure to nail the draft this year (Sports Illustrated)