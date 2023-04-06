Chargers re-sign C Will Clapp

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates reported that the Chargers are re-signing center Will Clapp. Clapp joined the Chargers prior to the 2022 season before spending all year backing up All-Pro center Corey Linsley. Due to injuries, Clapp registered three starts and played some role in all 17 regular season games.

The 6’5, 311-pound Clapp will be entering his sixth season in the NFL this year after originally being selected by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played collegiately at LSU where he earned First-Team All-SEC honors in both 2016 and 2017.

In 333 total offensive snaps played in 2022, Clapp recorded a career-best 73.4 pass block grade after allowing zero sacks and eight total pressures. On the flip side, his 42.3 run block grade was the worst of his five-year career and his 54.3 overall grade was good for second best.