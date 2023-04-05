Chargers met virtually with ODU TE Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion’s Zach Kuntz came out of nowhere to post one of the most impressive performances at the NFL combine in recent memory.

At 6’7 and 255 pounds, Kuntz ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, soared 40 inches in the vertical, and leapt 10’8” in the broad jump. After you add in a three-cone drill time of 6.87 and a 4.12 in the short shuttle and you’ve got a player who could line at half the positions on the field based on his size and speed, alone.

Good news for Chargers fans, however, as Kuntz recently met virtually with the Chargers, among a host of other teams, per our good friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

After three seasons riding the pine at Penn State, Kuntz transferred to Old Dominion prior to the 2021 season. He broke out in his first year with the Monarchs with 692 yards and five touchdowns after recorded less than three catches during his time with the Nittany Lions.

In five games this past season, Kuntz caught 12 passes for 144 yards and two scores before going down with a season-ending injury.

As it stands, it doesn’t seem like that injury is bothering him anymore based on the amount of hype he’s been receiving over the past month.