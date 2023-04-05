Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Happy Wednesday! Use this thread as you see fit!

And now for today’s links.

Here’s the seventh edition of the Chargers mock draft tracker (Chargers.com)

Brandon Staley recently explained the decision behind re-signing Easton Stick (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers’ first-round pick may ultimately come down to this coaching connection (Bolt Beat)

Austin Ekeler said it was “a punch in the face” that Chargers don’t want to discuss an extension anymore (Pro Football Talk)

The Raiders signed Brian Hoyer and added former Patriots wideout Danny Amendola to their staff (ESPN)

Predicting six new playoffs teams for 2023 (CBS Sports)

John Elway’s time with the Broncos has come to an end (NFL.com)

Dalton Miller’s latest three-round mock draft (Pro Football Network)

Bill Belichick has reportedly shopped Mac Jones this offseason (Bleacher Report)

There were rumors of Kirk Cousins to the 49ers at this year’s combine (Pro Football Talk)