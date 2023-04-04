Chargers to host WKU DL Brodric Martin on top 30 visit

The interior defensive line is not very high up on the Chargers’ priority list for this year’s draft but that won’t stop them from reinforcing a position group that took major hits throughout the entire 2022 season.

If they aren’t looking to spend premium picks on the position, they’ll likely attempt to find depth in the late rounds and through UDFAs.

One name to keep an eye on is Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin who is currently scheduled to meet with the Chargers on a top 30 visit. Martin has also met with the Chiefs and Eagles on top of having another visit scheduled with the Colts.

Along with his prior visits to KC and PHI, Western Kentucky IDL Brodric Martin has Top 30 visits scheduled with the Colts and Chargers, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 28, 2023

Martin played two seasons at North Alabama before transferring to Western Kentucky prior to the 2021 season. In his first year with the Hilltoppers, Martin played in 11 games and finished with 31 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a lone fumble recovery. As a senior this past season, he again recorded 31 tackles but saw some regression with 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was still named an Honorable Mention selection in the C-USA and earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.