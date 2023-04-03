 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers to host West Florida WR David Durden for top 30 visit

Durden also has top 30 visits with Ravens.

By Michael Peterson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 13 Mercer at Yale Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last week, Broncos reporter Mike Klis reported that West Florida wide receiver David Durden has a number of top 30 visits scheduled with both the Chargers and Ravens coming up after his recent visit with the Broncos.

Durden was a standout for FCS West Florida in 2022 where he caught 54 passes for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. Prior to transferring to West Florida, the 6’2, 200-pound Durden spent two seasons at Mercer University where he was named a FCS Freshman All-American in 2018 after averaging over 22 yards per reception.

From his pro day on March 20th, Durden reportedly recorded a 4.46 in the 40 to go with a 37” vertical and 10’7” in the broad. He also had solid agility numbers with a 4.21 in the short shuttle and a 7.00 in the three-cone drill.

Durden is likely not expecting to hear his name called during the draft but finding an invite to a camp certainly looks to be in his future as a former standout on both offense and special teams while at the collegiate level.

