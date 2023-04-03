Chargers to meet with USC WR Jordan Addison

The Chargers expected to be heavily considering drafting a wide receiver in the first round of this year’s draft. With both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams set to make over $30 million in 2024, it’s looking as if one or the other may be set to play elsewhere after this upcoming season. Keeping that in mind, the Chargers can’t afford to waste any years with Justin Herbert having a lackluster group of pass catchers around him.

Based on their draft slot at No. 21, several top pass-catchers should be available when they’re on the clock, and that includes local product and former Fred Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison of USC. In fact, the Chargers are reportedly scheduled to meet with Addison in the near future, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

In two years at Pitt before hitting the transfer portal, Addison totaled 2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns, including 1,593 and 17 scores during his award-winning 2021 campaign. In his lone year with the Trojans, Addison managed 875 yards and eight scores while missing several games due to injury.

At this year’s combine, the 5’11 wideout posted a 4.49 in the 40 which was just fine for him. While that’s enough speed to find success deep in the NFL, Addison has the shiftiness and route-running nuance to break off defender at all levels of the field. He knows how to attack blind spots and set up defenders, even when there isn’t a lot of room to work with.

At least five defenders were in the area of Jordan Addison after making this catch, and he turned it into an explosive play.



His explosiveness and ability to change directions in a flash makes him dynamic after the catch. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/N7nqVkIy4Y — WBG84 (@WBG84) January 20, 2023

So how would you all feel about this potential selection in the first round? Yay or nay? Do you have another wide receiver you’d prefer in the first? Let us know all of your thoughts below!