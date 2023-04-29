Get to know the Chargers’ 18 undrafted free agents

The Chargers used all seven of their picks in this year’s NFL draft before signing 18 more players to make up their 2023 UDFA haul.

Here are those 18 players:

CB Tiawan Mullen, Indiana

A 5’8, 180-pound corner with legit long speed and the scrappiness to mix it up in the run game. Can click-and-close with haste when driving on underneath routes. Will need to work on being patient and less reactive to head fakes by receivers. Will rejoin former Hoosier teammate Raheem Layne with the Chargers.

EDGE Brevin Allen, Campbell

An FCS edge player with good size at 6’4 and 261 pounds. Possesses elite athleticism as he was named 72nd on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” after reportedly running a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash. Can bench press 415 pounds. Was named an FCS All-American in 2021 after posting 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

Someone to keep an eye on this season - Brevin Allen, an edge rusher from Campbell.



He’s got 12 sacks over the last 12 games currently, and has the prototypical body (6035/265) for the position at the next level. Great hustle player. pic.twitter.com/vsNDspeAsQ — John Vogel (@DraftVogel) September 5, 2022

C Johari Branch, Maryland

Notable mass weighing 330 pounds on his 6’3 frame. Spent time at Eastern Illinois and Independence Community College. Was the No. 2-rated JUCO offensive guard before joining the Terps. Started eight games at center and four at left guard in 2022. Spent entire 2021 season at right guard. Gave up four sacks in his two seasons in College Park. Has a strong punch and likes to grapple.

CB Cam Brown, Ohio State

Ran a 4.57 during his pro day at 6’0 and 200 pounds. Posted poor agility numbers. Recorded 10 pass breakups and one interception across five seasons with the Buckeyes. Competitive player. Will bring it in run support. Former four-star recruit in high school.

CB Tyler Baker-Williams, North Carolina State

Sizable cornerback at 6’0 and 205 pounds. Posted a poor 40 time of 4.67 and jumped just 29.5 inches int he vertical. Had a strong first half of the 2022 season where he recorded a pair of interceptions. Finished career with five total picks. Better in zone coverage compared to man. Struggles to drive out of his backpedal.

Highest graded Slot Cornerbacks this season:



Cooper DeJean: 82.5

Tyler Baker-Williams: 80.9

Javon Bullard: 80.1 pic.twitter.com/mjnBzuPkiE — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 4, 2022

RB Elijah Dotson, Northern Colorado

Played four seasons for Sacramento State before transferring to Northern Colorado. Posted 1,154 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. After recording less than 100 total rushing yards in four games during the 2021 season, opted to redshirt the remainder of the season. Recorded 933 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. Lean build at 6’0 and 193 pounds.

DT Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

Massive nose tackle at 6’4 and 334 pounds. Invited to the 2023 Senior Bowl. Recorded 7.5 sacks in three seasons of playing defense after initially being recruited as a tight end. NFL.com called him a fifth-round talent. Could stand to lose some weight in the pursuit of better play speed and disruption. Has a 6’10 wingspan.

I thought DT Jerrod Clark had a good shot of getting drafted.



After being signed as a UDFA, Clark is my early prediction to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster.



Clark is explosive at 334 pounds and generates impressive power to get into the backfield.pic.twitter.com/oyAPhgyBjD — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 30, 2023

WR Terrell Bynum, USC

Played one season at USC where he recorded 159 yards and one touchdown. Posted 934 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons at Washington. Was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention in 2021. Reportedly runs a 4.45 in the 40. Will join Chargers second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu with the Bolts.

LB Nathan East, Samford

Lean linebacker at 6’2 and 227 pounds. Finished his career with 361 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one interception. Second-Team All-SoCon in 2021. Member of the SoCon All-Freshman Team in 2018.

EDGE Andrew Farmer, Lane College

HBCU standout who ran a 4.72 in the 40 and jumped 37 inches in the vertical. Well built at 6’3 and 250 pounds. Posted 17.5 sacks and a whopping 44 tackles for loss in two years for Lane, including 25 during the 2022 season which led all Division I and II players.

S AJ Finley, Ole Miss

Defensive back with ideal size at 6’3 and 205 pounds. Eight interceptions and 21 pass breakups in four years for the Rebels. Has position versatility for both safety and cornerback. Projects best as a free safety in a Cover 2 scheme. Former teammate of current Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard.

DL Terrance Lang, Colorado

Edge rusher with elite size at 6’7 and 265 pounds. Recorded 36 starts in 53 career games. lack of production is concerning as he failed to reach double-digit sacks in his career. Posted 19.5 tackles for loss in five seasons with seven pass deflections at the line of scrimmage. Blocked two kicks.

CB AJ Uzodinma, Ball State

Full-time starter for three seasons after starting four games as a freshman. Averaged 23.4 yards per kickoff return on 16 attempts in 2022. Was extremely productive with 10 interceptions and 44 pass breakups over four-year career. Team captain. Needs to work on consistency with fundamentals but his takeaways speak for themselves.

Ball State true freshman CB Amechi “AJ” Uzodinma with the incredible interception in Halloween #MACtion pic.twitter.com/ySy3MCPqFb — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 1, 2018

WR Pokey Wilson, Florida State

Recorded 1,541 yards and seven touchdowns in five seasons with the Seminoles. Very lean at 6’0 and 175 pounds. Played with six different offensive coordinators and three different wide receiver coaches during his career. Started 36 games. Former college teammate of current Charger Asante Samuel Jr.

OT Nicolas Melsop, Delta State

Massive offensive tackle standing 6’6 and 325 pounds. Long strider. Moves up to the second level with ease. Recorded 24 reps on the bench press. Have never seen a three-cone time as slow as his (8.50). Short arms for his size (33 1/8”).

LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse

Undersized backer at 6’1 and 224 pounds. Posted four interceptions in 2020. 301 career tackles with 24 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Possesses a massive wingspan with the hand size to match. Shows good instincts in coverage. Lacks the mass to take blocks head on. Needs to turn up the volume in terms of violence.

RB Tyler Hoosman, North Dakota

Rotational ball-carrier during four seasons at Northern Iowa from 2018-2021 before finishing career at North Dakota. Had his best season of production in 2022 with 882 yards and 11 touchdowns. Doesn’t offer much receiving upside. Bigger back standing 6’0 and 215 pounds. Averaged over 6.0 yards per carry in 2022.

TE Michael Ezeike, UCLA

Flex tight end standing 6’5 and 252 pounds. Nine career starts with eight coming in 2022. Finished career with 407 yards and seven touchdowns. Former wide receiver who gained over 30 pounds while at UCLA. Must improve as a run blocker but shows high effort when latched cleanly. Physical after the catch.