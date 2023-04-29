Why the Chargers selected QB Max Duggan

Well, be careful what you write in one selection profile, because it may come back to bite you in the last round of the day.

The Chargers selected Max Duggan with their final selection of the day, and it’s pretty obvious why after watching the draft play out in its entirety.

The success of this team rides on a healthy Justin Herbert. If injured, this team doesn’t stand a chance to compete in an AFC that is historically loaded with quarterback talent.

As such, it makes sense to spend as minimally as possible on a backup quarterback now that Herbert is becoming a veteran himself and doesn’t need a player/coach mentoring him like Chase Daniels. A rational way to get the most value out of a cost-efficient backup QB is to draft a quarterback that already has chemistry with two of your wide receivers that will be rostered through the entirety of his rookie contract.

This likely frees up Easton Stick to walk in free agency next year, and Max can slide in as the inexpensive backup option to Herbert. Should Herbert go down, expect Max to lean on his comfort and familiarity with Johnston and Davis, similar to Cooper Rush falling back on Noah Brown when Dak Prescott was injured last season.

In short, Bolts From The Blue family, that’s as optimistic as I can be for this draft pick. Thanks for following along all weekend, draft grades and reactions to follow, along with UDFA tracking.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Chargers, Max Duggan!