2023 Chargers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Chargers just finished adding seven new players to their team and it’s now time for them to add even more during the inevitable storm that is the undrafted free agent signing period that immediately proceeds the NFL draft.
- UCLA tight end Michael Ezeike
I’ve been told UCLA tight end Michael Ezeike will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent.— James H. Williams at Coachella (@JHWreporter) April 29, 2023
Ezeike played at Colony High in Ontario before joining the Bruins.
Photo by Keith Birmingham / SCNG pic.twitter.com/j6CdO90xBy
- Ball State CB A.J. Uzodinma
Ball St. CB A.J. Uzodinma signing with the #Chargers as UDFA, per source.— Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 29, 2023
- Ole Miss DB AJ Finley
Undrafted Ole Miss DB AJ Finley to the Chargers.— Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) April 29, 2023
- North Dakota RB Tyler Hoosman
Source tells me Tyler Hoosman to the Chargers as a priority free agent.— UNDFootball360 (@UNDFootball360) April 29, 2023
Wow, what a decision that was to transfer to UND!
- Lane College EDGE Andrew Farmer
#Chargers signing Andrew Farmer, per a league source— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023
- Delta State OL Nic Melsop
Former Delta State and Division II All-America OL Nic Melsop is signing with the #Chargers on a deal that includes a $10,000 signing bonus and $15,000 salary guarantee, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023
- Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones
Syracuse’s next UDFA is Mikel Jones to the Chargers.@NunesMagician https://t.co/dNWGtIyU5a— Christian De Guzman (@CTDeGuz) April 29, 2023
- FSU wide receiver Pokey Wilson
Former #FSU WR Pokey Wilson has signed a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. #Noles— Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 29, 2023
- NC State DB Tyler Baker-Williams
Former NC State players signing UDFA contracts (so far):
LB Drake Thomas: Las Vegas Raiders
WR Thayer Thomas: Minnesota Vikings
K Christopher Dunn: LA Rams
S/Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams: LA Chargers
- Maryland iOL Johari Branch
Johari Branch is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as a UDFA, per source— Ahmed Ghafir (@ghafirtheturtle) April 29, 2023
