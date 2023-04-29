2023 Chargers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

The Chargers just finished adding seven new players to their team and it’s now time for them to add even more during the inevitable storm that is the undrafted free agent signing period that immediately proceeds the NFL draft.

We’re going to be updating this post with every single named tied to the Chargers so you won’t need to go anywhere else. Keep it right here!

UCLA tight end Michael Ezeike

I’ve been told UCLA tight end Michael Ezeike will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent.



Ezeike played at Colony High in Ontario before joining the Bruins.



Photo by Keith Birmingham / SCNG pic.twitter.com/j6CdO90xBy — James H. Williams at Coachella (@JHWreporter) April 29, 2023

Ball State CB A.J. Uzodinma

Ball St. CB A.J. Uzodinma signing with the #Chargers as UDFA, per source. — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 29, 2023

Ole Miss DB AJ Finley

Undrafted Ole Miss DB AJ Finley to the Chargers. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) April 29, 2023

North Dakota RB Tyler Hoosman

Source tells me Tyler Hoosman to the Chargers as a priority free agent.

Wow, what a decision that was to transfer to UND! — UNDFootball360 (@UNDFootball360) April 29, 2023

Lane College EDGE Andrew Farmer

#Chargers signing Andrew Farmer, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

Delta State OL Nic Melsop

Former Delta State and Division II All-America OL Nic Melsop is signing with the #Chargers on a deal that includes a $10,000 signing bonus and $15,000 salary guarantee, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones

Syracuse’s next UDFA is Mikel Jones to the Chargers.@NunesMagician https://t.co/dNWGtIyU5a — Christian De Guzman (@CTDeGuz) April 29, 2023

FSU wide receiver Pokey Wilson

Former #FSU WR Pokey Wilson has signed a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. #Noles — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) April 29, 2023

NC State DB Tyler Baker-Williams

Former NC State players signing UDFA contracts (so far):



LB Drake Thomas: Las Vegas Raiders



WR Thayer Thomas: Minnesota Vikings



K Christopher Dunn: LA Rams



S/Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams: LA Chargers

Maryland iOL Johari Branch