2023 Chargers Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Keep it right for all the UDFA insanity following the 2023 NFL draft!

By Michael Peterson
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Chargers just finished adding seven new players to their team and it’s now time for them to add even more during the inevitable storm that is the undrafted free agent signing period that immediately proceeds the NFL draft.

We’re going to be updating this post with every single named tied to the Chargers so you won’t need to go anywhere else. Keep it right here!

  • UCLA tight end Michael Ezeike
  • Ball State CB A.J. Uzodinma
  • Ole Miss DB AJ Finley
  • North Dakota RB Tyler Hoosman
  • Lane College EDGE Andrew Farmer
  • Delta State OL Nic Melsop
  • Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones
  • FSU wide receiver Pokey Wilson
  • NC State DB Tyler Baker-Williams
  • Maryland iOL Johari Branch

