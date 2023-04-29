Why the Chargers selected DT Scott Matlock

The Chargers have concerns across their interior defensive line as Austin Johnson recovers from a fractured knee and MCL sprain, and Otito Ogbonnia continues to recover from a torn patella tendon. Both should be able to return in 2023, but it’s not a given Ogbonnia will be ready at the start of the season as patella tendon injuries can take an entire year to recover from and Otito’s injury occurred in November.

Selecting Scott Matlock out of Boise State looks like a great way to add some athletic depth to the interior line. Scott is an exceptional athlete for his size, stacking 296 pounds on a 6’4 frame, with extremely well rounded physical traits.

Scott Matlock was drafted with pick 200 of round 6 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.65 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 57 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/oURCwbxX83 pic.twitter.com/OeKOyc2ZuB — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Scott’s burst paired with his lateral agility should make him an excellent fit in Staley’s gap-and-a-half scheme. Expect Scott to pop into his gap assignment, and have the fluidity and power conversion to work across his lineman to his half-gap assignment and redirect the ball carrier. PFF graded his run defense grade at 78.3, with a 6.7% run-stop rate. His pass rush win-rate was 11%, showcasing an ability to penetrate gaps and close on the quarterback.

This video is a great introduction to what Matlock meant to Boise State.

For all you #Chargers, get to know what your newest defensive tackle Scott Matlock is all about.#NFLDraft



⬇️⬇️⬇️pic.twitter.com/NhHh12sqTz — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 29, 2023

Scott also has recorded two receiving touchdowns from the tight end position, giving the Chargers the tight end fans have been banging the table for!

Yes, that’s tongue-in-cheek, but it also helps display the type of versatile playmaker and athlete Matlock is.

The #Bengals met with Boise State DT Scott Matlock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, per @KTVB.



Matlock had 49 tackles, 6 TFLs and 2.5 sacks in 2022, in addition to a receiving TD. pic.twitter.com/Vf1DO0UBLX — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 23, 2023

In the game above, Matlock scored a receiving touchdown, sacked the quarterback, blocked a punt, and picked up five tackles. He’s a player with the strength and motor to command double team attention on the inside, and the athleticism to provide some rotational EDGE work as well.

Scott is a charismatic goofball as well; when paired with Sebastian Joseph-Day and third round selection Daiyan Henley, the Chargers defense is bound own the best collection of soundbites in 2023.

Scott Matlock, welcome to the Los Angeles Chargers