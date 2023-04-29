Social media reacts to the Chargers’ selection of OL Jordan McFadden

The Chargers used the 156th pick on Clemson OL Jordan McFadden to help reinforce the interior of the offensive line.
Here are the best social media reactions to the Bolts’ latest first-round pick:
L.A. Chargers select Clemson OL Jordan McFadden 156th overall— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023
⚡️ Only TWO QB hits allowed in his career (1,584 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/3GsBHsP4cL
#Chargers fans, Jordan McFadden logged nearly 3,000 snaps across five campaigns (2018-22). McFadden played the 3rd-most snaps of any OT in @ClemsonFB history. @ShrineBowl Standout.@Jmac_2332 x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/h6QsG2mE3G— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023
New Chargers OL Jordan McFadden stats from 2022 (among FBS tackles):— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) April 29, 2023
Pass blocking efficiency: 98.3 (t-34th)
Pressure rate allowed: 2.6% (22nd best)
Pass block grade on true pass sets (no screens, play action, etc.): 67.9 (83rd)
Much better run blocker in 2021 than 2022
I haven't watched Jordan McFadden yet but Dane Brugler had him ranked as the 8th best guard in the draft and gave him fourth round grade.— Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 29, 2023
Another college tackle transitioning to guard for the Chargers and they desperately needed IOL depth. pic.twitter.com/che51OQOl9
Chargers got em one. Jordan McFadden got the juice to be a starter after finding his place on the line. The ability to come in and provide depth immediately at all 4 positions sets him apart from all the Day 3 OL imo.— Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) April 29, 2023
.@chargers just got a versatile player with @Jmac_2332— Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) April 29, 2023
Jordan McFadden is a very good get by the Chargers. Really great mover in space who projects to guard after playing left tackle at Clemson. Look what he can do on the move: pic.twitter.com/ouFl3HxkNl— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023
#Chargers newest offensive lineman, Jordan McFadden https://t.co/ePvOVXgUtY pic.twitter.com/NmcYEwH0g9— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 29, 2023
Jordan McFadden YOU are a Charger! pic.twitter.com/LiSNqVKbGM— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 29, 2023
