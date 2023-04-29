Social media reacts to the Chargers’ selection of OL Jordan McFadden

The Chargers used the 156th pick on Clemson OL Jordan McFadden to help reinforce the interior of the offensive line.

Here are the best social media reactions to the Bolts’ latest first-round pick:

⚡️ Only TWO QB hits allowed in his career (1,584 pass block snaps) pic.twitter.com/3GsBHsP4cL — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 29, 2023

New Chargers OL Jordan McFadden stats from 2022 (among FBS tackles):



Pass blocking efficiency: 98.3 (t-34th)

Pressure rate allowed: 2.6% (22nd best)

Pass block grade on true pass sets (no screens, play action, etc.): 67.9 (83rd)



Much better run blocker in 2021 than 2022 — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) April 29, 2023

I haven't watched Jordan McFadden yet but Dane Brugler had him ranked as the 8th best guard in the draft and gave him fourth round grade.



Another college tackle transitioning to guard for the Chargers and they desperately needed IOL depth. pic.twitter.com/che51OQOl9 — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 29, 2023

Chargers got em one. Jordan McFadden got the juice to be a starter after finding his place on the line. The ability to come in and provide depth immediately at all 4 positions sets him apart from all the Day 3 OL imo. — Chris Hairston (@CHairston75) April 29, 2023

.@chargers just got a versatile player with @Jmac_2332 — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) April 29, 2023

Jordan McFadden is a very good get by the Chargers. Really great mover in space who projects to guard after playing left tackle at Clemson. Look what he can do on the move: pic.twitter.com/ouFl3HxkNl — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023