Chargers select TCU Max Duggan with the 239th pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected TCU quarterback Max Duggan with the No. 239 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Duggan exploded onto the scene in his final year at TCU with 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns en route to winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top quarterback. He also finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams.

Duggan completes the Chargers’ 2023 draft haul that also includes two of his former targets in wide receivers Quentin Johnston (first round) and Derius Davis (fourth round). Brandon Staley has always been a fan of connections when it comes to team-building which is likely why he brought in Duggan to grow alongside his aforementioned wideouts.

