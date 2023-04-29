 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers select TCU Max Duggan with the 239th pick

Duggan was the 2022 Heisman runner-up behind USC’s Caleb Williams.

By Michael Peterson
2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected TCU quarterback Max Duggan with the No. 239 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Duggan exploded onto the scene in his final year at TCU with 3,698 yards and 32 touchdowns en route to winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top quarterback. He also finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy behind USC’s Caleb Williams.

Duggan completes the Chargers’ 2023 draft haul that also includes two of his former targets in wide receivers Quentin Johnston (first round) and Derius Davis (fourth round). Brandon Staley has always been a fan of connections when it comes to team-building which is likely why he brought in Duggan to grow alongside his aforementioned wideouts.

Chargers 2023 draft picks

  • Round 1, (pick 21): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
  • Round 2, (pick 54): EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
  • Round 3, (pick 85): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
  • Round 4, (pick 125): WR Derius Davis, TCU
  • Round 5, (pick 151): OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson
  • Round 6 (pick 200): DT Scott Matlock, Boise State
  • Round 7 (pick 239): QB Max Duggan, TCU

