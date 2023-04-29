 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers select Boise State DT Scott Matlock with the 200th pick

Matlock was a three-time captain for Boise State Broncos.

By Michael Peterson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 UT Martin at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Boise State defensive tackle Scott Matlock with the No. 200 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Matlock was a three-year starter and three-time captain for the Broncos from 2020-2022 where he twice earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors in his final two years. In that span, Matlock recorded 11.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss with three blocked kicks. The 6’4, 308-pound defender was an all-state pick as an offensive lineman before switching sides after landing at Boise State.

Fun fact: Matlock actually caught two touchdown passes after lining up as a tight end on offense.

Overall, Matlock is a notable athlete who posted an impressive 9.65 relative athletic score (RAS) after recording a 4.98 40-yard dash, a 7.31 3-cone drill, and a 9’5 in the broad jump.

The Chargers needed to add a bit more depth here along the interior of the defensive line after the position was devastated by injuries in 2022 and Matlock offers another versatile player with some developmental traits as a pass rusher.

Chargers 2023 draft picks

  • Round 1, (pick 21): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
  • Round 2, (pick 54): EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
  • Round 3, (pick 85): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
  • Round 4, (pick 125): WR Derius Davis, TCU
  • Round 5, (pick 156): OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson
  • Round 6 (pick 200): DT Scott Matlock, Boise State
  • Round 7 (pick 239):

