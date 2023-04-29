Social media reacts to the Chargers’ selection of WR Derius Davis

The Chargers used the 125th pick on TCU WR Derius Davis to give the team’s special teams a little more juice.

Here are the best social media reactions to the Bolts’ latest first-round pick:

Derius Davis is a solid kick returner but he shines as a punt returner. He had 5 career punt returns for touchdowns as a Horned Frog. Averaged 14.3 yards per attempt. — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) April 29, 2023

Derius Davis was drafted with pick 125 of round 4 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 4.29 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1750 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/NERwiyWRGP pic.twitter.com/okwpuACH31 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Chargers first-round pick Quentin Johnston asks Derius Davis the first question of his media availability after the Chargers selected Davis with a fourth-round pick. The two were teammates at #TCU and now move onto the NFL together. pic.twitter.com/7hp1ITqo3G — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 29, 2023

Derius Davis: 82nd percentile in forced missed tackles among WRs, 95th percentile in YAC/reception among WRs going back to 2018. Chargers finally getting guys that can do stuff after the catch (ironically double dipping from the same school to do so) — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) April 29, 2023

Like Isaiah McKenzie, who was selected in the fifth round by the Broncos in 2017, Derius Davis didn’t produce much as a receiver in college and there is an obvious size deficiency. Still, the rare speed and elite return skills got them drafted earlier than expected. — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 29, 2023

Chargers get a blazing fast WR/KR in TCU's Derius Davis. Fun player for Kellen Moore's offense. Another Freaks List guy. He's little but was a Louisiana state champ in the 200 meters and had the nation’s fourth-fastest 400-meter time. https://t.co/f1cp1g5pfv — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 29, 2023

The Chargers do indeed double dip at wide receiver with Derius Davis from TCU and get Ryan Ficken a new weapon on special teams.



Davis averaged 14.9 yards per punt return and had 5 career punt return TDs. He could be a gadget player offensively and ran a 4.36 at the combine. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 29, 2023

Chargers add Quentin Johnston’s teammate in Derius Davis. More of a gadget player who can stretch the field and create YAC. One of the best return men too. Explosive in space: pic.twitter.com/t9P4z5YUHT — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 29, 2023