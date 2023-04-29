Chargers select Clemson OL Jordan McFadden with No. 156 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden with the No. 156 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

McFadden leaves Clemson after starting 39 career games split mainly between both tackle spots. At around 6’2, he’s certainly going to transition into an interior position which is the main reason for his drafting by the Chargers. Despite having two very young starters at guard, the team needs to develop some depth with Corey Linsley aging and injuries continuing to be an issue with this franchise year-in and year-out.

He possesses quick feet and ideal athleticism to find success in a zone run scheme and his experience can’t be understated. He leaves Clemson with the third-most snaps played by an offensive tackle in school history and was a three-year captain for the Tigers.

At the combine, McFadden ran a 4.99 in the 40-yard dash with a 28.5” in the vertical.

