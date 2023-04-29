Chargers select Clemson OL Jordan McFadden with No. 156 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden with the No. 156 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
McFadden leaves Clemson after starting 39 career games split mainly between both tackle spots. At around 6’2, he’s certainly going to transition into an interior position which is the main reason for his drafting by the Chargers. Despite having two very young starters at guard, the team needs to develop some depth with Corey Linsley aging and injuries continuing to be an issue with this franchise year-in and year-out.
He possesses quick feet and ideal athleticism to find success in a zone run scheme and his experience can’t be understated. He leaves Clemson with the third-most snaps played by an offensive tackle in school history and was a three-year captain for the Tigers.
At the combine, McFadden ran a 4.99 in the 40-yard dash with a 28.5” in the vertical.
#Chargers fans, Jordan McFadden logged nearly 3,000 snaps across five campaigns (2018-22). McFadden played the 3rd-most snaps of any OT in @ClemsonFB history. @ShrineBowl Standout.@Jmac_2332 x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/h6QsG2mE3G— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023
Chargers 2023 draft picks
- Round 1, (pick 21): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Round 2, (pick 54): EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
- Round 3, (pick 85): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- Round 4, (pick 125): WR Derius Davis, TCU
- Round 5, (pick 151): OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson
- Round 6 (pick 200):
- Round 7 (pick 239):
Loading comments...