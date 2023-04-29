 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers select Clemson OL Jordan McFadden with No. 156 pick

McFadden started 39 games in his career for the Tigers.

By Michael Peterson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Capital One Orange Bowl Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden with the No. 156 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

McFadden leaves Clemson after starting 39 career games split mainly between both tackle spots. At around 6’2, he’s certainly going to transition into an interior position which is the main reason for his drafting by the Chargers. Despite having two very young starters at guard, the team needs to develop some depth with Corey Linsley aging and injuries continuing to be an issue with this franchise year-in and year-out.

He possesses quick feet and ideal athleticism to find success in a zone run scheme and his experience can’t be understated. He leaves Clemson with the third-most snaps played by an offensive tackle in school history and was a three-year captain for the Tigers.

At the combine, McFadden ran a 4.99 in the 40-yard dash with a 28.5” in the vertical.

Chargers 2023 draft picks

  • Round 1, (pick 21): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
  • Round 2, (pick 54): EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
  • Round 3, (pick 85): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
  • Round 4, (pick 125): WR Derius Davis, TCU
  • Round 5, (pick 151): OL Jordan McFadden, Clemson
  • Round 6 (pick 200):
  • Round 7 (pick 239):

