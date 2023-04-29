Chargers Draft: Best Available Players entering Day 3

It’s the final day of the 2023 NFL draft and the Chargers have four picks remaining with one coming in each of today’s rounds.
The draft always ends up being much more unpredictable than expected and with that in mind, there’s still a number of players available today that many would have certainly expected to be gone by now.
Let’s go ahead and take a look at my best remaining players entering Day 3.
Best Available Players
- CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- EDGE/DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- CB Clark Phillips III, Utah
- LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
- OT Blake Freeland, BYU
- LB Nate Herbig, Wisconsin
- S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- OG Braeden Daniels, Utah
- RB Isarel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
- CB Terell Smith, Minnesota
- QB Jake Haener, Fresno State
- WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
- TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
- RB Roschon Johnson, Texas
- CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
- WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- CB Cory Trice, Purdue
