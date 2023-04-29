Chargers select TCU WR Derius Davis with No. 125 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected TCU wide receiver Derius Davis with the No. 125 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Davis will now join his former TCU teammate Quentin Johnston in Los Angeles and is likely to fill the role of the team’s return man on special teams, replacing last year’s starter in DeAndre Carter.

At 5’8 and 165 pounds, Davis certainly breaks the mold of a usual wide receiver for the Chargers. However, he’s not likely to see a role on offense anytime soon with their packed position room.

Davis will eventually bring some speed to Justin Herbert’s plethora of pass-catchers, but his 4.37 in the 40 will be utilized out of the gate to solidify a special teams core that continues to try and find consistency from year-to-year.

In his final year with TCU, Davis posted 531 yards and five touchdowns 42 receptions. All were career highs. As a returner, Davis averaged 20.4 yards per kickoff on 28 returns on top of averaging 14.9 yards on 18 punt returns with two touchdowns. In 2022, he was the only player to record over 500 kickoff return yards and 250 punt return yards. He also leaves TCU with the program record for punt return touchdowns with five.

