Social media reacts to the Chargers’ selection of EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

The Chargers used the 24th pick on USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu to reinforce the pass rush.

Here are the best social media reactions to the Bolts’ latest first-round pick:

Here is @dpbrugler on Tuli Tuipulotu: "There are a few concerning areas about his game, but Tuipulotu finds his way to the football because of his pass-rush instincts, natural power and relentless effort — and that should continue in the NFL." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 29, 2023

I think Tuli Tuipulotu is more of your Morgan Fox long term replacement than a long term edge rusher personally. — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) April 29, 2023

The #Chargers select USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round (No. 54 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.



Tuipulotu was the 2022 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and led the nation in sacks with 13.5 in 2022.



Also had 22 tackles for loss, which was 2nd in the nation. — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) April 29, 2023

LOVE THE CHARGERS PICK OF TULI TUIPULOTU!!! The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame collegiate player of the year @PolynesianFBHOF. #Relentless — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 29, 2023

Tuli Tuipulotu was drafted with pick 54 of round 2 in the 2023 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/mPEqcQD8SU pic.twitter.com/koLvMzusR5 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

With the selection of edge Tuli Tuipulotu, the #Chargers have picked 12 defensive players from USC in the Common Draft Era, which is the most for any team in the NFL. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) April 29, 2023

The Chargers go with EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu in round two over guys like Darnell Washington.



EDGE rushers went quickly in round two and it feels like a bit of a reach, but I liked him. Great motor, good strength and inside/out versatility. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 29, 2023

Only 19 NCAA defensive linemen/edge rushers logged 400 pass-rushing snaps in 2022. Tuli Tuipulotu ranked second in pass-rush win rate at 19.1%.



Of the 164 players with 300+ pass-rushing snaps, he ranked 17th, marginally behind Will Anderson Jr. — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) April 29, 2023

Tuli Tuipulotu is the 2022 PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year #Chargers pic.twitter.com/geWtgq543w — Chargers Country Draft Network (@ChargersCountry) April 29, 2023