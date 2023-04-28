Chargers select USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu with the 54th pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected USC EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Heading into the second night of the draft, the Chargers needed to fill several needs with edge rusher being near the top of the list. They decided the local product out of Southern California was too good to pass up, especially following a year where starter Joey Bosa missed 12 games due to a groin injury.

The 6’3, 266-pounder was named a First-Team All-American and the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year after leading the country with 13.5 sacks and ranked second with 22 tackles for loss in 14 starts.

Tuipulotu’s size and versatility allow him to line up all across the defensive front which should open up a number of unique defensive packages for the Chargers defense to deploy in 2023. His hands are powerful and his lower-body strength is apparent in his ability to torque his hips and throw offensive lineman into the lap of the quarterback.

Overall, this fills another need for the Chargers although there were a number of players still left on the board who many perceived as much better value in the second round.

All 13.5 sacks by Tuli Tuipulotu in 2022 pic.twitter.com/HA9JfvQ5Ro — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 23, 2023

Chargers 2023 draft picks