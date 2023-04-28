Report: Chargers legend Nick Hardwick to announce 2nd round pick

It’s day two of the NFL draft which means twice the action as we get two whole rounds of draft picks tonight. If we do get twice the action it’ll be quite a night after the trades and surprises the league treated us all too last night.

The Los Angeles Chargers have their first pick at 54 overall as things currently stand, and when they make their selection a Chargers legend will be at the podium announcing the pick and letting us all know who will be joining WR Quentin Johnston as part of the Chargers 2023 draft class.

The NFL will have former and active players announcing selections tonight.



Here's the full list: pic.twitter.com/138Fx7BzwT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 28, 2023

Hardwick was part of one of the best offensive lines the Chargers ever fielded and is in my opinion, the best center the Chargers have ever had.

Nick is one of my favorite Chargers of all time and should be one of the better former player announcers with his experience as a radio host after his football career.