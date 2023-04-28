Quentin Johnston will wear #1 for the Chargers

Less than 24 hours after the Chargers selected him with the 21st-overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, wide receiver Quentin Johnston was in Los Angeles to officially meet with coaches and staff before stepping up to the podium for questions from the media.

During his introductory presser, Johnston was asked if he will continue to wear #1 in the NFL.

"For sure. 100 percent," Johnston asserted.

Johnston has worn the #1 for upwards of five years now with him switching to the number halfway through his high school. After landing at TCU, Johnston said he was surprised he received the #1 immediately instead of having to work for a single-digit number as those are normally the most sought-after numbers at the college level.

He'll join third-year wideout Josh Palmer as the only other receiver on the Chargers with a single-digit number and the third non-quarterback offensive player to boast one (Gerald Everett, #7).