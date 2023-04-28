Chargers Day 2 Mock Draft: Bolts add pair of imposing defenders

The Chargers filled their biggest draft need by selecting a wide receiver on day one in TCU’s Quentin Johnston. Now, it’s time for them to start reinforcing the front seven of their defense after another year in which they played turnstile for opposing rushing attacks.

Below, I threw together a quick day two mock draft which highlights how I’d like to see their draft haul continue entering rounds two and three which feature a ton of valuable players still on the board.

Let’s take a look.

Round 2, Pick 54: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

White is ESPN’s 16th-best remaining player on their big and it may be seen as a stretch that he’d fall to the Chargers at 54, but plenty of crazier things happened on opening night so all bet’s are off, in my opinion.

The 6’5, 285-pound White is a massive presence on the edge with the size and strength to matchup up well with opposing offensive tackles. He is a long-strider that can get to the corner in minimal steps or simply bullrush his opponent into the quarterback’s lap. Due to his size, his versatility up front is elite with the ability to kick inside the A-gaps without sacrificing too much mass in the middle.

He recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2022 and is still scratching the surface of what he can be as a pass rusher in the NFL. Getting him in the second is phenomenal value.

Keion White (#6) is an explosive inside/outside defensive lineman. He has some excellent get-offs on tape and can be a disruptive pass rusher lined up from anywhere. pic.twitter.com/IxuxnKO5CE — PJ Moran (@PJonDraft) April 26, 2023

Round 3, Pick 85: LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Overshown heads into day two as ESPN’s 89th-ranked player remaining on their board and I believe he’ll be the best linebacker available by the time the Chargers are on the clock in the third. This is not a sexy pick, but the Chargers are not in a good place at the second level of the defense. They simply cannot enter the season with Eric Kendricks, Kenneth Murray, Nick Niemann, and Amen Ogbongbemiga as their top four at the position.

At 6’3 and 239 pounds, Overshown has the ideal size-speed combination for a modern-day linebacker in the NFL. He offers the quickness to undercut blockers and more than enough pop to make ball-carriers feel his presence from the first whistle until the last.

At the end of the day, the Chargers need a more well-rounded linebacker who isn’t giving up size for speed and vice versa. Overshown can do it all and being able to land such a player in the third would put a nice cherry on top of this defensive haul on day two.