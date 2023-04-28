Chargers Draft: Best available players entering Day 2

The second round of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 4:00 p.m. PT with plenty of notable and instant-impact players ready and waiting to hear their name called.

Here’s a short list of players I believe are the best remaining names entering day two:

Best Available Players

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

QB Will Levis, Kentucky

OG O’Cyrus Torrence

EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota

LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

OG Steve Avila, TCU

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

OT/G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

The Chargers could go in a number of routes with their two picks today but I can’t help but get the sense they’ll lean towards the defensive side of the ball after they incurred a plethora of injuries on that side of the ball in 2022. They need an edge rusher, a free safety, and potentially another corner if J.C. Jackson isn’t ready to go by the start of the season.

With plenty of names at a number of positions of need, the Chargers have an excellent chance of landing players who should make an impact in their first years in with the Bolts.