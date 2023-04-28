Chargers Draft: Best available players entering Day 2

The second round of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 4:00 p.m. PT with plenty of notable and instant-impact players ready and waiting to hear their name called.
Here’s a short list of players I believe are the best remaining names entering day two:
Best Available Players
- CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
- TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
- QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- OG O’Cyrus Torrence
- EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
- CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
- C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota
- LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
- OG Steve Avila, TCU
- OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
- TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
- OT/G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
- RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
The Chargers could go in a number of routes with their two picks today but I can’t help but get the sense they’ll lean towards the defensive side of the ball after they incurred a plethora of injuries on that side of the ball in 2022. They need an edge rusher, a free safety, and potentially another corner if J.C. Jackson isn’t ready to go by the start of the season.
With plenty of names at a number of positions of need, the Chargers have an excellent chance of landing players who should make an impact in their first years in with the Bolts.
