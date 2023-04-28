 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Draft: Best available players entering Day 2

Several top tight ends highlight the best remaining players heading into the second day of the NFL draft.

By Michael Peterson
2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The second round of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 4:00 p.m. PT with plenty of notable and instant-impact players ready and waiting to hear their name called.

Here’s a short list of players I believe are the best remaining names entering day two:

Best Available Players

  • CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
  • TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
  • QB Will Levis, Kentucky
  • OG O’Cyrus Torrence
  • EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
  • CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
  • C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota
  • LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
  • DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
  • TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
  • OG Steve Avila, TCU
  • OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
  • CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
  • TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
  • OT/G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
  • RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

The Chargers could go in a number of routes with their two picks today but I can’t help but get the sense they’ll lean towards the defensive side of the ball after they incurred a plethora of injuries on that side of the ball in 2022. They need an edge rusher, a free safety, and potentially another corner if J.C. Jackson isn’t ready to go by the start of the season.

With plenty of names at a number of positions of need, the Chargers have an excellent chance of landing players who should make an impact in their first years in with the Bolts.

