Chargers select WSU LB Daiyan Henley with the 85th pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley with the No. 85 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

At just under 6’1 and 225 pounds, Henley is undersized for a middle linebacker but he makes up for it with his athleticism and motor between the tackles. In his lone season as Washington State (transferred from Nevada following 2021 season), Henley excelled qith 106 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, and three forced fumbles en route to earning First-Team All-Pac 12 honors as a linebacker and Second-Team honors as a special teams contributor.

Following the 2022 season, Henley was invited to this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl where he was able to show out and perform against the top senior talent in the country. In the immediate, Henley will likely be expected to fill in on special teams before working into a starting role at middle linebacker following the inevitable departure of the aging Eric Kendricks.

Great pre-snap communication from Washington State LB 1 Daiyan Henley but what's even more impressive is how he dips his shoulder vs. RT to clear his path to the RB. Great stuff from Henley! pic.twitter.com/THictlMB1Y — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) December 26, 2022

Chargers 2023 draft picks: