Social media reacts to the Chargers’ selection of WR Quentin Johnston

The Chargers used the 21st pick on TCU WR Quentin Johnston to pair with superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.

Here are the best social media reactions to the Bolts’ latest first-round pick:

I'm not saying these are the same player haha, but this is the comp for Quentin Johnston. Difference is obviously height, the rest is VERY similar. pic.twitter.com/v1ugetQoUt — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) April 28, 2023

Chargers got another deep threat



TCU star WR Quentin Johnston is heading to L.A. pic.twitter.com/zGGo55VzGo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

Interesting nugget on Quentin Johnston from @dpbrugler: He ranked No. 2 in FBS last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception. Definitely a missing element in #Chargers offense. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 28, 2023

L.A. Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston 21st overall⚡️



19 missed tackles forced last season (1st among Big 12 WRs) pic.twitter.com/PyCwriZBDH — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023

The Chargers are taking TCU WR Quentin Johnston.



So another guy for the basketball team in the receiver room. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

Quentin Johnston to LAC is sick. expected a smaller, quicker guy but QJ definitely has the speed and explosiveness they need — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) April 28, 2023

I will say, the Chargers are probably one of the 3-4 best teams Quentin Johnston could have been drafted to in terms of his ceiling and future, so there's that. — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) April 28, 2023

I love the Chargers’ selection of WR Quentin Johnston.



Johnston brings the deep speed Los Angeles needed. But he is so much fun to watch with the ball in his hands, with the explosiveness, wiggle and strength to break away.



Makings of a Pro Bowler paired with Justin Herbert. — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 28, 2023

Quentin Johnston is a GAMER!!



The @chargers select the @TCUFootball WR at No. 21 overall.

pic.twitter.com/VArPoDiIJn — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023

If Quentin Johnston was going to boom in one spot, it’s probably with Herbert and in a vertical spot.



If he makes my evaluation look foolish that’s good for him, hoping he can have success. — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) April 28, 2023