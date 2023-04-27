Social media reacts to the Chargers’ selection of WR Quentin Johnston

The Chargers used the 21st pick on TCU WR Quentin Johnston to pair with superstar quarterback Justin Herbert.
Here are the best social media reactions to the Bolts’ latest first-round pick:
I'm not saying these are the same player haha, but this is the comp for Quentin Johnston. Difference is obviously height, the rest is VERY similar. pic.twitter.com/v1ugetQoUt— Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) April 28, 2023
Chargers got another deep threat— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023
TCU star WR Quentin Johnston is heading to L.A.
Interesting nugget on Quentin Johnston from @dpbrugler: He ranked No. 2 in FBS last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception. Definitely a missing element in #Chargers offense.— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 28, 2023
L.A. Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston 21st overall⚡️— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 28, 2023
19 missed tackles forced last season (1st among Big 12 WRs)
The Chargers are taking TCU WR Quentin Johnston.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023
So another guy for the basketball team in the receiver room.
Quentin Johnston to LAC is sick. expected a smaller, quicker guy but QJ definitely has the speed and explosiveness they need— Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) April 28, 2023
I will say, the Chargers are probably one of the 3-4 best teams Quentin Johnston could have been drafted to in terms of his ceiling and future, so there's that.— Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) April 28, 2023
I love the Chargers’ selection of WR Quentin Johnston.— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 28, 2023
Johnston brings the deep speed Los Angeles needed. But he is so much fun to watch with the ball in his hands, with the explosiveness, wiggle and strength to break away.
Makings of a Pro Bowler paired with Justin Herbert.
Quentin Johnston is a GAMER!!— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023
The @chargers select the @TCUFootball WR at No. 21 overall.

If Quentin Johnston was going to boom in one spot, it’s probably with Herbert and in a vertical spot.— Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) April 28, 2023
If he makes my evaluation look foolish that’s good for him, hoping he can have success.
New Chargers WR Quentin Johnston's #ReceptionPerception profile.— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) April 28, 2023
- 74.8% success rate vs. man
- Came on a small handful of routes
- Middling vs zone/press
- Some hand concerns
Brings the juice the Chargers need downfield and in the YAC game:
