What grade do you give the selection of WR Quentin Johnston?

The Chargers added to their wide receiver room by selecting TCU’s Quentin Johnston with the 21st-overall pick.

At 6’3 and 208 pounds, Johnston is the next big-bodied wideout to be added to Justin Herbert’s arsenal of playmakers. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 after catching 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns en route to helping lead TCU to this year’s CFP National Championship Game.

His selection provides another young wideout for the offense that will grow alongside Herbert and with hopes of becoming the next standout pass-catcher for the Chargers franchise.

