2023 NFL Draft: Complete first round picks tracker

Keep it here for the entire rundown of the first night in Kansas City.

By Michael Peterson
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Welcome to opening night of the 2023 NFL draft!

For a complete rundown of tonight’s entire first round, keep it right here.

  1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
  2. Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  3. Arizona Cardinals trade to Houston Texans - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
  4. Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richards, Florida
  5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
  6. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) traded to Arizona Cardinals - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
  7. Las Vegas Raiders - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
  8. Atlanta Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
  9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) traded to Philadelphia Eagles - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) traded to Chicago Bears - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  11. Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
  12. Detroit Lions (from Arizona) - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
  13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
  14. New England Patriots - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
  15. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers) - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
  16. Washington Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
  18. Detroit Lions - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
  20. Seattle Seahawks - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
  21. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
  22. Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
  23. Minnesota Vikings - WR Jordan Addison, USC
  24. New York Giants (from Jacksonville) - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
  25. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville) - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
  26. Dallas Cowboys - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
  27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo) - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
  28. Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
  29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
  30. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
  31. Kansas City Chiefs - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

