2023 NFL Draft: Complete first round picks tracker

Welcome to opening night of the 2023 NFL draft!
For a complete rundown of tonight’s entire first round, keep it right here.
- Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
- Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Arizona Cardinals trade to Houston Texans - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richards, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) traded to Arizona Cardinals - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Atlanta Falcons - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Chicago Bears (from Carolina) traded to Philadelphia Eagles - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) traded to Chicago Bears - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Detroit Lions (from Arizona) - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- New England Patriots - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers) - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Washington Commanders - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Detroit Lions - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- Seattle Seahawks - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Chargers - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Minnesota Vikings - WR Jordan Addison, USC
- New York Giants (from Jacksonville) - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
- Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville) - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
- Dallas Cowboys - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
- Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo) - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
- Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Kansas City Chiefs - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
For all your betting needs surrounding this year’s draft and beyond, check out DraftKings Sportsbook!
Loading comments...