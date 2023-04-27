Chargers recently met with IU LB Cam Jones

The 2023 NFL draft starts in just a handful of hours but news regarding players meeting with teams will continue to roll out until the Panthers are on the clock.

According to our good friend Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Chargers are one of several teams to have recently met virtually with Indiana linebacker Cam Jones. Others include the Broncos, Rams, Saints, and Chiefs.

The 6’1, 226-pound Jones was a three-time captain for the Hoosiers who saw time in 47 of 55 career games. He joined Antwaan Randle-El and Emmett King as the only prior Hoosiers to be named a captain in three separate seasons.

In his final collegiate season, Jones started five games before missing the final seven due to injury. He still notched 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and a recovered fumble in that short span to begin the season.

Overall, he ended his Hoosiers career with 208 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

His short-but-productive stint in 2022 helped him earn an invite to this year’s Senior Bowl where he was able to showcase his talent in front of coaches and scouts while competing with the top senior talent in the country.

Jones is expected to come off the board on day three and is likely to give whatever teams that drafts him an experienced, natural linebacker who unfortunately lacks the ideal size and speed to make an early impact at the next level. He may eventually work into the rotation, but I’d expect Jones to star on special teams before earning some legitimate game time in the NFL.