Fans believe Chargers should stay put with the 21st pick

Earlier this week, we asked you all what you think the Chargers should do with the 21st pick.

Simply put, you either want them to stay put, trade back, or trade up in the draft.

According to those who participated in this week’s poll, 63 percent of fans believe the Chargers should stay put at No. 21 and take the best player available. After countless mock drafts over the past four months, we likely know there will be some notable players available at this spot.

Our good friends at DraftKings Sportsbook currently have the Chargers with -200 odds to draft a wide receiver in the first round. Plenty of wideouts should be available at this spot, including Boston College’s Zay Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison, and TCU’s Quentin Johnston.

If the Chargers do anything else besides staying put, fans would like them to trade down (33 percent) in order to stockpile more picks while still being able to land a player at a position of need.

Only four percent of those surveyed want to see the Chargers trade up to possibly grab a premium player who happened to fall just far enough.