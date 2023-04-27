Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

Keep it here for every bit of news regarding this year’s draft for the Chargers.

Tonight is finally the night, ladies and gentlemen. It’s opening day of the 2023 NFL Draft!

Things are set to kickoff tonight at Union Station in Kansas City and by the end of the weekend, we’ll finally know who the newest batch of Chargers players will be. Throughout the draft, we’ll have news on every single pick made, profiles on each so you can read up on the newest Bolts, and every other ounce of news regarding the Chargers that comes out over the next three days.

As of right now, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Chargers with -200 odds to draft a wide receiver with their first pick tonight. Tight end has the second-best odds at +300 with defensive lineman/EDGE in third with +600 odds. While wide receiver certainly is a strong pick, the tight end position made a surprising push within the past few days with numerous draft analysts predicting the Chargers to take Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer over the past few days leading up to tonight.

Does this sudden surge of predictions have enough weight behind it to be heavily considered? Will the Chargers be able to pass on a more dynamic playmaker should one fall to them? There’s only one to find out, and that’s to stay tuned tonight.

So without further ado, be sure to keep it right here all weekend long.

Chargers Picks

Round 1, Pick 21:

Round 2, Pick 54:

Round 3, Pick 85:

Round 4, Pick 125:

Round 5, Pick 156:

Round 6, Pick 200:

Round 7, Pick 239: