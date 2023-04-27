Chargers select TCU WR Quentin Johnston with the 21st pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It was widely assumed that the Chargers would add a young wideout to the position group that could grow with Justin Herbert over the coming years and the team ultimately decided that the big-play threat fresh off of the CFP National Championship Game was the right guy for them.

Johnston recorded career-highs this past season with 60 receptions, 1,069 yards, and six touchdowns en route to being named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection for the second year in a row.

At 6’3 and 208 pounds, Johnston is a big-bodied receiver with speed and hops that allow him to make the tough catch or blow past opposing defenses to catch a touchdown over the top. Paired with Justin Herbert, Johnston should have his best football ahead of him in Los Angeles.

