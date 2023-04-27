 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers Daily Links: NFL Draft Opening Night discussion thread

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning, Chargers fans!

Today’s the day!

By the end of the night, the Chargers will have added a new member of the powder blues. Here’s to the hope they absolutely nail the selection.

Let’s have some fun tonight, shall we?

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

Check out the latest edition of the Chargers mailbag (Chargers.com)

How does the Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers affect the Chargers’ draft? (Chargers.com)

Check out a final mock draft roundup for the Chargers before opening night (Chargers Wire)

What time will the Chargers be on the clock Thursday night? (Bolt Beat)

NFL News:

Mel Kiper’s final predictions for each of the 31 picks in the first round (ESPN+)

Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson is facing a PED suspension to begin the 2023 season (ESPN)

How important is pre-draft damage control? (CBS Sports)

Nine of the strongest draft takes ahead of the first round (NFL.com)

DaVon Hamilton has agree to a contract extension with the Jaguars (Pro Football Talk)

The five biggest questions entering the 2023 NFL draft (The Ringer)

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...