How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Tonight is the night we’ve all been waiting so long for. It’s night one of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

This evening marks the beginning of the final step in the long, grueling process that will lead hundreds of players to realize a life-long dream of making it to the NFL.

The Chargers own seven picks in this year’s draft, including No. 21 tonight. Like in years past, we’ll be coming to you all live from the draft show which will look a little bit different this year. It will still hold all your favorite guys, but this time it will be brought to you by The Lightning Round Podcast as opposed to officially being under the BFTB name. Regardless, it’s the same old draft show you’ve all come to expect and enjoy.

Heading into tonight, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is still the betting favorite to go first overall with -2000 odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s all the information you’ll need to tune in all weekend long.

Day One: Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Start time: 5 p.m. PT

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Network online, NFL+ app

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports, SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 10 minutes per selection

Day Two: Rounds 2 & 3

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Start time: 4 p.m. PT

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Network online, NFL+ app

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 7 minutes per selection (Round 2), 5 minutes per selection (Round 3)

Day Three: Rounds 4-7

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Start time: 9 a.m. PT

TV Broadcasts: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: FuboTV, ESPN app, NFL Network online, NFL+ app

Radio Broadcasts: SiriusXM 88 & online, ESPN Radio

Timing: 5 minutes per selection (Rounds 4 through 6), 4 minutes per selection (Round 7)

Player who will be in attendance at the draft: