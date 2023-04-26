RB Bijan Robinson has spoken with Chargers, notes LaDainian Tomlinson as one of his favorite players

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been one of the most-mocked players to the Chargers during this draft season. Despite being the consensus top running back in the class, positional value isn’t doing him any favors which is why it’s easy to see him slipping all the way to the 21st pick.

As of writing this (April 26th), the hype around Robinson has shifted ever slightly to where some believe he could go as high as the top 10 with the Eagles being a potential landing spot. However, should Philly pass on him, the next best spot certainly seems to be the Chargers.

During a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Robinson shared that he has not only spoken with the Chargers during the pre-draft process, but former team legend and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer LaDainian Tomlinson was one of his favorite athletes to watch both growing up and as a player he wanted to emulate on the field.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has confirmed via the @RichEisenShow that he has spoken to the Chargers and that LaDainian Tomlinson was one of his favorite players along with LeSean McCoy. pic.twitter.com/gpsEfdbpHT — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 25, 2023

With the current Austin Ekeler situation ongoing, it’s not out of the ream of possibility the Chargers would spend their first on another ball-carrier, especially one with as versatile of a skillset as Robinson. While he’s not likely a one-for-one replacement for Ekeler, he’s still an incredibly dynamic player both on the ground and as a receiver and that’s absolutely the type of player you want in the backfield with Justin Herbert.

It’s not just me saying it’s a good fit, though. Matt Miller of ESPN mocked Robinson to the Chargers in his final exercise before the draft and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman had the same idea in his latest mock, as well.