What should the Chargers do with the 21st pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Welcome to draft week, Chargers fans!

Ahead of the big event, we’re back with some questions regarding the team’s first-round pick.

First, I simply want to know what you believe the Chargers should do with their first-rounder.

This year, based on where they sit in the first, there’s a case to be made that trading up, trading down, or staying put would equally benefit them depending on how the board falls ahead of them. But without knowing that, what does you gut say? Make a move, or stay put and take the best player available?

For the second question, I simply want to know which of the players listed below do you feel the Chargers are likely to select. If you think they’ll select someone else, go ahead and choose “other” and then head to the comments to let me know who you’re thinking will be the pick!