Tom Telesco ‘optimistic’ that CB J.C. Jackson could be ready for training camp

Jackson recently posted a video of him running on the tread mill last week.

By Michael Peterson
Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco sat down with members of the media to field a wide range of questions regarding his current players and the team’s potential strategy heading into this year’s draft.

One storyline that fans have been following closely ever since week seven of last season is the health and progress being made by cornerback J.C. Jackson who ruptured his patellar tendon during the team’s matchup with the Seahawks.

Telesco gave fans a positive update on Monday as he told reporters that “the hope” is to have Jackson back and able to participate in time for training camp.

Jackson has been keeping fans updated on his rehabilitation process over the past few months with the latest being a video of him running on the treadmill at the team’s facility.

It was a rough first season with the Chargers, to say the least. But here’s to hoping this setback is all just a setup for a major comeback for one of the most-prolific ballhawks in the league over the past three seasons.

