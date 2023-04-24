Chargers hold private workout for Gardner-Webb WR T.J. Luther

News regarding team visits and private workouts are still coming in at a steady rate as we enter the official week of the 2022 NFL draft.

Over the weekend, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Chargers had recently held a private workout for former Wofford/Gardner Webb wide receiver T.J. Luther. Luther is currently being viewed as a potential draft pick on day three.

The 5’11, 189-pound Luther spent his first three collegiate seasons at Wofford University before finishing his career with two seasons at Gardner Webb.

While at Wofford, he recorded 878 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns during three seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign where he only caught six passes in four starts.

After transferring to GW, he posted a stat line of 23-384-4 in his first season while also manning the team’s starting kick returner job. Luther broke out in his final year with 55 receptions, 1,035 yards, and seven touchdowns.

At his local pro day in Charlotte, Luther posted a 40 time of 4.50 and followed it up with jumps of 39 inches in the vertical and 10’7 in the broad jump.