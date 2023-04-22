Chargers speak with Hawaii RB Dedric Parson

Even before Los Angeles Chargers starting RB Austin Ekeler asked permission to seek a trade, it made sense that the team might look to add a body to the RB room. The team is apparently doing their homework on a few backs in this draft and now we know another by name.

#Chargers and #Dolphins spoke with @HawaiiFootball RB Dedrick Parson to express interest earlier this week, per league sources. Parson totaled 1,001 yards and 12 TDs in 2022.@_Dedrick_ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 22, 2023

Parson is a shorter back at 5’9 but powerfully built at 203 pounds and that power is backed up by his 24 repetitions of 225 on bench press at the Hawaii pro-day. He is not very athletic testing wise posting a 3.16 relative athletic score.

The 5th year senior has plenty of production over his college career however. In his four seasons playing, including two for Howard University before his two years with Hawaii, he had a total of 649 carries for 3007 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. Parson also caught the ball plenty out of the backfield with 93 career receptions for 858 yards and three touchdowns.

Parson is Dane Brugler’s 72nd ranked RB in this draft and is likely an UDFA.